3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $38,900

Rock Island Investment Opportunity. Conveniently located between Rock Island and Milan this spacious 3 bedroom home just needs a new owner to take it across the finish line. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. All aspects of the home to be verified by buyer and buyers agent, home is being sold As-Is, Where-Is with no implied warranties.

