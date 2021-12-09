 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $34,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $34,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $34,900

1.5 Story home located in Rock Island, right along 7th Ave. This home sits on a corner lot with a detached garage in the back. Has a large, open kitchen with an additional room to the side for laundry or however you see fit. Main level consists of a living, dining room and 1 bedroom. Remaining 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Home needs some TLC and would be a great starter or investment property!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News