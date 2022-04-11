WOW! Check out this 3 bed, 3 bath hidden gem! Located deep at the end of a quiet cal-de-sac, this 2/3rds of an acre nestles up perfectly to a wooden ravine. The main level boasts an awesome open concept with all updated flooring, paint, lighting, kitchen cabinets and appliances. There is even a 1/2 bath and a cozy den with windows in all directions for great views of the woods. The upper level houses all 3 bedrooms and a showcase bathroom you do not want to miss. The upper level also features the original hardwood floors that were meticulously brought back to life! The lower level provides a large family room and walk out access to the backyard. The hard to find 2 car garage has the bonus of being heated. But wait there's more! This home also comes with a metal roof that provides longevity and durability. Don't delay, schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $229,700
