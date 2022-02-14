Don't miss out on this move-in ready, newly remodeled 2 Story home in Rock Island, right off 24th St. This property sits an acre of land and has a long newly paved driveway, a HUGE 2 car garage, and roundabout parking with a nice yard area for outdoor activities. Inside, you'll find new fixtures, windows, flooring, paint, and carpet. The main level is open and has a spacious living room and informal dining space with breakfast bar. The kitchen is modest yet updated with new cabinets and appliances. Upstairs, you'll find all 3 bedrooms with new carpet through out and an updated bathroom with a deep toiletries closet. This home has a walk up attic that is unfinished but holds lots of potential for additional living space.
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $199,000
