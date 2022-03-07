 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $185,000

Wonderful home for sale in the Park View subdivision. This Rock Island gem has gone through recent updates such as basement waterproofing, additional fencing, and lastly new kitchen appliances. This home is move-in ready. Schedule a showing today. Don't miss out on your next home! Inspections are for informational purposes only. This home is selling As-Is. Measurements should be verified by the buyer and buyer's agent. The stained glass windows in the attic are available for purchase and do not come with the home.

