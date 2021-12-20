EXCELLENT CONDITION HOME WITH SO MANY UPDATES AND IMPROVEMENTS (CLICK 'D' ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR COMPLETE LIST) TO THIS SPECIAL HOME. STARTING WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOP AND MUCH MUCH MORE. The homeowners have spent over $50,000 on improvements, updates and renovations to this fine home built in 1950 in Rock Island. ENJOY THE MLS PICTURES, AND COME PREVIEW THIS GREAT HOME! FORMAL DINING ROOM, MASTER BATH, LOVELY FLOORING, BRAND NEW KITCHEN BACKSPLASH, WONDERFUL LIVING RO0M WITH FIREPLACE, WATERPROOFED BASEMENT, ***AMAZING GARAGE AND GARAGE FLOORING** GOTTA SEE! THE UPPER LEVEL IS FLOORED AND AVAILABLE TO FINISH FOR ANY OF MANY OPTIONS. GREAT SPACIOUS AREA HERE. NICE PATIO AND COVERED PERGOLA WITH LIMESTONE FEATURE, GREAT LAWNCARE SHED AND THE BEST OF THE REST BONUS IS*** WONDERFUL HEATED 4 SEASON ROOM OFF OF THE DINING ROOM!! FINISHED AREA IN BASEMENT MORE THAN ENOUGH FOR ANOTHER BEDROOM. EXCELLENT HOME, READY FOR YOU TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN!
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $178,900
