3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $17,800

  • Updated
Picture perfect doll house. Attention Investors/Rehabbers and contractors. Bring you ideas to return this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home to it's former glory. Great starter home or rental property. This will not last! Show and sell.

