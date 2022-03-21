3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $150,000

BEAUTIFUL CRAFTSMAN STYLE home with GORGEOUS original woodwork including BUILT-IN BUFFET and BUILT-IN living room cabinets, hardwood floors, WALK-IN PANTRY, leaded glass windows, wood banister, PLUS more! This home features 3 bedrooms with a HUGE WALK-UP ATTIC that could be finished. Relax on the FRONT PORCH or enjoy the fenced in back yard, all great for entertaining! Per seller- Central A/C 2020, Furnace 2018, Upgraded kitchen 2018, Water heater 2021, Some new windows 2018. This home is move in ready!