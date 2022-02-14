 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $149,900

Don't miss your chance at this 3 BR 1.5 story brick home located in Lincoln Park addition of Rock Island, within blocks of shopping, restaurants, and parks! You'll find tons of updates such as new luxury vinyl plank flooring, paint, doors, and more! This property features a 3 season porch and detached 2 car garage. The main level has an open concept feel, where you'll find a spacious living room with a large, formal dining room. The kitchen is bright and cheery with ceiling high cabinets along with a breakfast bar. 2 bedrooms are located on the main level, each with ample closet space. The 3rd bedroom is huge with lots of natural light. Additionally, there is a potential for a 4th non-conforming bedroom otherwise it would be great for storage and includes a movable cedar closet! Schedule an appointment today!

