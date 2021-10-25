 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $144,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $144,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $144,000

Don't miss your chance at this beautifully maintained and updated 3 BR home in Rock Island! This home features a detached 2 car garage, great patio for entertaining, and a large fenced in backyard w/ naturally growing foliage creating privacy along the fence. The main level features a spacious living room with an even more spacious kitchen w/ informal dining space. 2 bedrooms are located on the main level, each with ample closet space. The 3rd bedroom is located upstairs with plenty of closet space and built-in storage/shelves and provides ample space as well. The basement is full and finished featuring a large rec room with a den/office area (currently being used as a workout room) to the side along with another full bath and a laundry room tucked in the corner.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News