3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900

Lovely brick home with 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms a 2 car garage and over 2800 finished square feet. This home sits on a large wooded lot that provides great privacy and peaceful views. The main floor boasts a large living room that opens into the spacious dining room. The dining room gives access to the huge kitchen and the family room. Off the kitchen are the informal dining space and the 4 seasons room that is completely surrounded by windows for you to enjoy the nature outside. Down the hallway, you will find 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs is the private owner's suite that also includes a full en-suite bathroom. The finished basement adds so much more living space. It includes a rec-room w fireplace, a bar area, a den office, a laundry room, plenty of storage space, and a 3rd full bathroom.