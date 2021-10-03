 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900

Excellent raised ranch 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage home with fenced in backyard and finished basement. Home features new vinyl plank flooring, finished basement area with rec, bar and drop zone. Excellent curb appeal, retaining walls and meticulous landscaping. Updated bathrooms, new carpet and freshly painted. This home is updated and ready for you, just move in and enjoy!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline buys property behind public library
Politics

Moline buys property behind public library

The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News