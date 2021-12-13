3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900

Are you looking for a well-maintained home on a very quiet street in a nice setting? If so, this is a must see at the price point! This home is only a hop, skip, and a jump away from Hodge Park and 3 blocks away from several shopping opportunities. You will love the classic charm as you drive up on the home, and as you step inside you will be glad to see luxury vinyl plank flooring and tons of new paint, both done in 2020. Two full bathrooms that are sure to please, both with tiled showers! The lower level is mostly finished with luxury vinyl plank flooring, great for a rec room or family room, or BOTH! All bedrooms offer functional space and good size. The oversized 2+ car garage is finished, insulated, and HEATED, along with 100 amp electrical service and dual 220v outlets!!! The garage cabinets and workbench will be sure to please any buyer. Roof 2013, Exterior Paint 2013, Sewer Lateral replaced 2017. All appliances stay.