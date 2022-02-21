Beautiful Charm and Character in this 3 Bedroom 1 - 1/2 bath 2 car garage gem that boasts over 1500 finished square feet. Not only does it have this personality it has 2 Lots so you have Space to add many attributes i.e.. extra garage enhanced yard etc. This homes boasts a large Living Room & Formal Dining Room , Functional Galley Kitchen with informal dining. The Master Bedroom is on the main floor with bath and 2 bedrooms up will full bath. In addition basement is ready to finish! The fenced back yard allows for private gatherings and the 2 car garage is adjacent to yard for your convenience.
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900
