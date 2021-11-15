 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $139,900

This Rock Island home near Saukie Golf Course has been meticulously cared for by the same owner since 1975! Main level features beautiful hardwood flooring, living room with large picture window, three bedrooms, and a formal dining room. Basement is unfinished with a rec room, bathroom, a possible non conforming 4th bedroom or craft room and plenty of space for storage. Large flat backyard is almost fully fenced. Detached two car garage. Per Seller; Water heater '13

