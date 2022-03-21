3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $134,900

Check out this Fantastic Home with a Huge 2 Car Attached Garage!! This home sits on a Corner Lot on both sides, with plenty of yard space to enjoy and is right around the corner from the grocery store! This location is close to multiple restaurants, convenient stores, and Schools! Updated flooring throughout the home with Luxury Vinyl Planks in kitchen and bathrooms and cozy carpet in bedrooms and living room. The Kitchen is absolutely charming with lots of counter space, exposed brick accent wall, and arch above the sink window. Also, the adorable nook attached to the kitchen makes a perfect eat-in area, pantry, or coffee-bar reading area! Off the kitchen you have your Formal Dining Room with big beautiful windows letting is natural lighting and looks right into the living room fireplace! such a gorgeous atmosphere! The Living Room features an adorable fireplace & mantle, built in shelving, and more large windows. Upstairs features a Full Bathroom and Master Bedroom.