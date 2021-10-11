 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $129,900

Very well maintained home with 3 main floor bedrooms, 1 full bath with main floor laundry. The kitchen was remodeled about 7 years ago along with appliances an island. The roof and siding is aprox 10 years old. The plumbing was replaced about 8 years ago. Window in kitchen is newer. Hardwood floors in some rooms. Jacuzzi tub in updated bathroom about 10 years ago. The home has a cedar wall closet. The 2.5 car garage has two garage doors so you can drive right out into the alley. The furnace and AC is aprox 10 years old. The water heater is aprox 10 years old. Privacy fence is aprox 10 years old.

