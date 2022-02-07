Ranch style home tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk into the Large Living Room from the front door. Enjoy Natural Lighting from your Huge Picture windows. A sidewalk leads from your Garage to your backdoor to the adorable Eat-In Kitchen. 3 Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom down the hall. Rich Hardwood Floors in the Bedrooms. Recently Updated Carpet in the Living Room and Recently Updated Vinyl Plank Flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Big Peaceful Backyard. This is a Fantastic Location and a Great House! Don't wait to schedule your private Showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Rock Island teacher was injured in a freak accident. Her friends are raising money to let her live independently again
A former Rock Island-Milan School District teacher is trying to return home after an injury, and her loved ones are working to help her get there.
2 years and 145 days after former Moline cop Jerry Patrick was arrested, his case ends with a plea deal
A former Moline Police officer was charged with shooting a gun at two people in an alley. Two years and 145 days later, he was sentenced to 150 days in prison.
Many alumni, parents and other supporters of Alleman High School refer to the past two years as "heartbreaking" for the Catholic institution.
A pair of investigations is underway after an encounter Sunday between two Rock Island County correctional officers and an inmate of the jail, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.
Scott County Sheriff’s officials released the name of the armed man who took his own life Tuesday after refusing to surrender his employer’s company pickup.
Davenport man faces 25-year prison sentence after allegedly brandishing a firearm to steal a $1.79 Swisher Sweet cigar
A Davenport man is facing a 25-year prison sentence after he allegedly brandished a firearm to steal a $1.79 Swisher Sweet cigar Tuesday from the Kwik Star on East 53rd Street, Davenport Police said.
An armed man who refused to surrender his employer’s company pickup took his own life after failing to stop for Scott County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.
Rock Island is about to embark on a major, multi-million dollar renovation and redesign of its downtown district.
Murder charges have been filed against a Colona man who police say battered a 14-month-old girl on Thursday and who died of her injuries about 2 p.m. Sunday.
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill this week being pushed by the city of Davenport to amend state law to help cities shut down nuisance bars for safety concerns.