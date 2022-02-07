3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $129,900

Ranch style home tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk into the Large Living Room from the front door. Enjoy Natural Lighting from your Huge Picture windows. A sidewalk leads from your Garage to your backdoor to the adorable Eat-In Kitchen. 3 Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom down the hall. Rich Hardwood Floors in the Bedrooms. Recently Updated Carpet in the Living Room and Recently Updated Vinyl Plank Flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Big Peaceful Backyard. This is a Fantastic Location and a Great House! Don't wait to schedule your private Showing!