3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $125,900

Don't miss out on this well maintained bungalow. The nice sized screened porch is perfect for relaxing. Serve up meals in the large dining room or cute breakfast nook. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom and 2 oversized finished storage rooms. Entertain your family and friends in the spacious family room. The waterproofed basement has a 4th non conforming bedroom. There's no shortage on closet space throughout this home. The fully fenced yard has a patio and a new sidewalk leading to the 2 car garage. New in 2015 CA & Furnace..2018 Water Heater...2019 Roof. Appliances are "AS IS".

