 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $125,000

Come check out this updated 3 BR, 1.5 bath home located in Rock Island! The main level features a large, spacious living room and next you'll find a galley kitchen with an informal dining area. This home features a fenced in yard, ample storage potential, a 2 car garage and more! Bedrooms are spacious with built in cabinetry in some. Don't miss your chance today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News