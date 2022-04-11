Cute 3 bedroom ranch, the kitchen and bathroom have been updated. The kitchen has all new appliances. There is a fresh coat of paint as well as hardwood floors throughout the main level, and the brand new carpet in the bedrooms. It has a 2 car garage, and a parking slab. The back yard is fully fenced in as well. The home is close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Per records the Roof done in September 2021, Siding 2012, and the windows are approximately 10 years old. Video tour: https://youtu.be/SY1eQe0o9JE The sellers had a sewer line inspection done, it has a cast iron line running to the street. The records will be provided.
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $124,500
