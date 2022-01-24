3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $119,900

Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom Ranch with brand new shiny stainless steel appliances and custom countertops in the kitchen! All brand new Flooring, Roof and Siding. Back yard is perfect for grilling this summer!
Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead late Tuesday at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape, 2733 18th Ave.
Railroading Heritage of Midwest America is buying the former National Railway Equipment shop complex in Silvis to use for the preservation of historic rail cars and engines.
Davenport Police said a fatal one-car accident Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Harrison Street claimed the life of a man
A Davenport woman charged with child endangerment in relation to the death of a 22-day-old child has pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a speedy trial.
A pump track, a giant waterspout, and a rooftop restaurant: Moline advances plans for land under old I-74 bridge
As demolition of piers and ramps for the old Interstate 74 bridge in downtown Moline gets closer, plans for using the long-dark land below them also are advancing.
Two years and four months after he was charged with four firearms felonies, a retired Moline police captain is scheduled next week to enter a final plea.
Bettendorf doctor Mary Kathleen Figaro officially announced Tuesday that she is running as a Democrat for the open Iowa Senate District 47 seat, representing Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park and parts of LeClaire and Davenport.
Man charged with first-degree robbery after pulling a knife on loss-prevention employee over a $199 angle grinder
A Rock Island man who allegedly tried to steal a $199 angle grinder from the Home Depot in Bettendorf on Sunday upped his charge to armed robbery when he allegedly pulled a knife on a store loss prevention employee, Bettendorf Police said.
The missing girl is Black and has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" and weighs 130 lbs. Anyone with information about her location should contact the Davenport Police Department.
Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in which one man was wounded Tuesday night.