3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $114,900

Completely refurbished classic 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and full bath on the upper level. The main level has a large living room area and an informal bedroom and kitchen. The one car garage is 18 by 12 and yard is completely fenced. Kitchen appliances are 5 years old. Furnace and A/C are 5. years old. Kitchen remodel is 5 years old. Freshly painted, new locks on all the doors. 1 car garage and fenced yard. Bathroom remodel with ceramic tile, 5 years old. Yard just recently landscaped by All Terrain Landscaping. This home is just about as move-in-ready as they come. The refurbishing was done by Shimkus Construction. There is an NPI Home Inspection in documents for public review. One car garage does not have an opener.