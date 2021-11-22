 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $112,500

This charming 3 bed 2 bath 1.5 story is located on a quiet dead end street. From the moment you walk in you will feel right at home in the cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace. Walk through the dining room and through the french doors into the 3 Seasons Room. The perfect place to sit and enjoy a hot cup of coffee and enjoy the private view of the ravine. 2 bedrooms and full bath located on the main level. Walk upstairs to a large open master bedroom. The full basement is finished with a rec room, bonus room (4th noncomforming) and another full bathroom. This home is much larger than it looks. You must see it in person. Updates per seller: new carpet and paint on main level in 2020, Basement Bathroom 2020, Water Heater 2020, Roof 2010.

