3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $110,000

Take a look at at this 3 BR home in Rock Island, within blocks of shopping, restaurants, and more! This property sits on a corner lot and has a detached 2 car garage. The inside is updated with new flooring and more and you'll find a spacious living room along with 2 bedrooms on the main level. A 3rd, non-conforming bedroom can be found in the basement. Water Heater (2019). Tenant occupied, 48 hours notice required. Schedule an appointment today!