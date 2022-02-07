3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900

Beautiful home with a Fireplace in the Living Room! Gorgeous Updated Flooring throughout the home. Huge Enclosed Front Porch plus built-in storage bench at the entry way for all your shoes, gloves, hats, and jackets! The Main Floor features your adorable Kitchen, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, and Cozy Living Room. Walk up your open staircase to your 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Walk-Up Attic is great for storage, or creating additional living space!! Full Basement Too! This home is quite spacious inside and has a big yard outside! Close to Schools, Parks, Restaurants, Etc...