Here is the perfect starter home or investment property you've been waiting for. The home features sliding doors leading out to a very large deck and the fully privacy fenced in backyard....just a lovely space for entertaining and a tree house is the bonus. The oversized 2 car detached garage has room for more than just vehicles. Inside this bright and cheery home you'll find lovely wood floors and lots of windows to allow for natural light. Main floor laundry is a plus everyone can appreciate and ALL appliances stay! Two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs make for a nice separation of space. Per seller: New water heater 2021, New sump pump 2021, Updated sewer line from home to the back alley 2021 and a new roof 2021 on the back half of the home (front half 2014) This charming home has so much to offer so arrange your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man and woman from Moline died Sunday after a teenage driver crossed the center line, police said.
- Updated
A traffic stop late last night Saturday by Clinton Police led to the arrest of a man in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and mushrooms all packaged for sale, according to police.
- Updated
A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Sunday when the car he was driving crashed on Moline’s River Drive, eventually coming to rest on the banks of the Mississippi River after striking a tree.
- Updated
Two people on a motorcycle died Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle that had crossed the center line of Illinois 78 in Henry County, Sheriff’s investigators said.
Davenport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.
After breaking 18 bones and requiring a spinal fusion, Miracle Martensen was left unable to even sit up. A year later, the junior volleyball player is looking to return to the court.
- Updated
A juvenile was critically injured Tuesday after falling off the back of a car in the south parking lot of West High School in Davenport.
A body was found in the Rock River in East Moline Saturday, and has been identified as a missing Colona man.
After months of managing operations while short-staffed, Beth Lagomarcino, co-owner of Lagomarcino’s, and her business partners decided something had to give.
- Updated
One person died in a Rock Island fire early Monday morning. Police believe the fire was started on purpose, according to a news release posted on the city website.