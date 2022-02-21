 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,000

Move in Ready Newley Sided in 2019 3 bed 2 bath home ready for new owners! Kitchen has been updated with KraftMaid cabinetry, granite countertops, and new appliances in 2020. Both bathrooms have also received a fresh make over! This home has been well taken care of and it shows well! Come see this Gemstone in the Greenbush Neighborhood today!

