3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,000

Lovely main level living home, centrally located in Rock Island and close to the Moline border! Located just around the corner from Denkmann Elementary, this awesome 3 bedroom home has a lot to offer! With over 1400 square feet of living space, this home boasts an additional family room that could be used as an office, a dining room, or another large bedroom! The large eat-in kitchen has beautiful cabinets and backsplash with nice appliances! All the appliances, including washer and dryer will stay with this home! Nice updates throughout the home. The back bedroom carpet is going to be replaced as well. That's just the inside. When you walk outside, you are able to enjoy a nice quiet patio area behind the home that leads you to a 2 car garage!!! Don't miss out today, this is a fantastic home ready for a quick sale and it's move in ready just for you!

