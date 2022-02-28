 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $100,000

Don't miss your chance at this 3 BR 2 Story home in Rock Island, just blocks from Augustana College. The main level consists of a 3 season porch, spacious living room, informal dining area, and a spacious kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The basement is full and fits a rec room along with space for laundry. Tenant occupied, 48 hours notice required.

