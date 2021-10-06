Beautiful, spacious, well-maintained 3 bedroom home in the heart of Reynolds. As you walk into the house from the porch, you will walk into the formal dining room and notice a large kitchen with a beautiful window. You can add stools for the breakfast bar or even add a large island. The possibilities are truly endless. There is a 23.73x24 unfinished great room intended to be a master suite, ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet, and main floor laundry. You will definitely not be short on space in this 2,211 square feet home. Don't miss out on your chance to make this your new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It was an ending no one wanted to see at the conclusion of Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer win at United Township on Tuesday evening.
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.
Thursday briefing: Homicide in East Moline, investigation finds building inspector had unprofessional interactions with resident, and Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored
Partly sunny skies will prevail over the Quad-City region with a chance of showers returning to the forecast for the weekend.
- Updated
Deere & Co. and International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year contract.
The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.
- Updated
The Moline woman charged in the death of her disabled son is out of jail on bond.
- Updated
Rock Island is again without a community and economic development director.
- Updated
In a report from third-party investigator Annette Snyder, she details interviews with anonymous city employees that say Lisa Kotter created a “hostile work environment.” An attorney for Kotter argues the 3-2 decision by the Eldridge City Council to terminate Kotter’s employment didn’t follow Iowa’s conflict of interest law because a council member named in a gender-discrimination complaint didn’t recuse himself.
Iowa vs. Latrice Lacey: The Davenport Civil Rights Director's acquittal on assault charges ends a long, sometimes bitter journey
- Updated
After three years and five months, Latrice Lacey's trial on three misdemeanor assault charges came to an end Thursday. Here's the story from inside the trial, as well as a look and inside the conflict between Lacey and the local legal system.
Princeton woman involved in theft of $33,000 of property from Walcott hotel sentenced to two years probation
A Princeton woman was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation in relation to a hotel theft.