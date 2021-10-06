 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $75,000

Beautiful, spacious, well-maintained 3 bedroom home in the heart of Reynolds. As you walk into the house from the porch, you will walk into the formal dining room and notice a large kitchen with a beautiful window. You can add stools for the breakfast bar or even add a large island. The possibilities are truly endless. There is a 23.73x24 unfinished great room intended to be a master suite, ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet, and main floor laundry. You will definitely not be short on space in this 2,211 square feet home. Don't miss out on your chance to make this your new home.

