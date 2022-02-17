3 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $64,900

Attached garage, large lot, 20 minutes to Milan. No water or heat on, winterized.
A late-night fire damaged Chuck’s Tap in Davenport, though no one was reported hurt.
An iconic landmark associated for decades with the city of Rock Island will soon be moved to Milan.
SouthPark Mall's Chick-fil-A will close its doors for good this month after almost 40 years in business.
With two months still to go in the year since LeClaire's two speed cameras have been issuing tickets, more than 88,000 motorists have been cited.
The City of Bettendorf and the developers of the TBK Sports Complex have drawn up another development agreement to further expand the massive sports complex. In the agreement, the city plans to pay the developer more than $5.8 million in economic development grants, and pay up to 75% of tax-increment finance fund revenues in rebates back to the developer for 20 years.
The second of two former Rock Island County correctional officers accused of beating an incarcerated woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
Bettendorf Police are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash that occurred at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Gilbert Street.
A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that had been placed outside.
Two physical confrontations initiated by Illinois State Rep. candidate Thurgood Brooks are under review after Brooks confronted Rock Island Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, and Natalie Linville-Mass, owner of MediaLink, following a contentious, two-hour long city council meeting Monday night.
Logan Paul Voss was arrested late Tuesday. Bettendorf Police say he used his Chevy Silverado to kill a woman
