Million Dollar View for $500k! This home was deliberately designed to accommodate a lot of people, have a magnificent view and be comfortable. There is nothing else like it! There is a 2400 square foot, finished garage that is climate controlled and can easily be converted into living space or indoor/outdoor entertainment space. If that wasn't enough, there's a house attached! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, raised ranch, with an upper level view of the Mississippi River, bending from North to South, to East to West! The upper level of the home contains an open living concept room, that combines kitchen/dining/living space with the main focal point being a top-of-the-hill, birdseye view of the Mississippi River and all of its glory! Is a 2400 sqft garage not enough? There's a detached 3-car garage as well and enough concrete to park a small army! Did I mention this sits on just under 4 acres of land (Bonus - 100ft Scenic Easement right at the lot line to the N/W. No trees will stop your view)
3 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $500,000
