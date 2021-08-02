Unique and highly functional, get 2 homes for the price of one...connected by a tunnel! These two homes are situated on a beautiful, 1.6 acres lot in the heart of Rapids City, IL. Wintertime views of Mississippi River through the trees. The upper home is an A-Frame with 2 bedrooms, full bath, living room, office space and laundry on main level and a kitchen with breakfast bar, great room, half bath and 14' x 12' deck on the upper level. There's a 31' foot tunnel that connects the main level of A Frame to the attached lower garage of the lower, ranch home. The lower home is a 1 bedroom ranch with a kitchen with granite countertops, full bath + laundry, informal dining space, living room, bedroom, maintenance free deck, hardwood floors and fenced yard! There is a detached oversized 2 car garage for A Frame home. Perfect for work at home scenario (office from lower ranch), home with an in-law or parent suite, or live in upper home and rent the lower ranch! There are endless ideas here!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $290,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DNR says bobcats aren't interested in adults — but watch your kids and pets.
While answering a call for assistance late Wednesday night, Davenport police officers encountered an armed person, prompting a standoff at a residence.
'Tragic and unfortunate circumstance': No charges pressed against Moline officer who hit and killed 13-year-old cyclist
- Updated
No charges will be pressed against a Moline police officer who hit and killed a 13-year-old cyclist with her squad car in May.
- Updated
Allegations of sex abuse at an elementary school, later reportedly proven to be false, are at the center of a discrimination lawsuit against the district.
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit and run crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred in Moline on July 25.
New federal courthouse to be built downtown Rock Island. But it won't be at the former county courthouse.
- Updated
A United States federal courthouse is returning to downtown Rock Island.
- Updated
Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.
Since the cameras went live in March, nearly 40,000 fines have been levied totaling $2,749,775.
- Updated
Family and friends of a Davenport man who was shot by police in 2018 gathered to celebrate his birthday Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Davenport man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Riverdale. He has not been identified.