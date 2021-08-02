 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $290,000

Unique and highly functional, get 2 homes for the price of one...connected by a tunnel! These two homes are situated on a beautiful, 1.6 acres lot in the heart of Rapids City, IL. Wintertime views of Mississippi River through the trees. The upper home is an A-Frame with 2 bedrooms, full bath, living room, office space and laundry on main level and a kitchen with breakfast bar, great room, half bath and 14' x 12' deck on the upper level. There's a 31' foot tunnel that connects the main level of A Frame to the attached lower garage of the lower, ranch home. The lower home is a 1 bedroom ranch with a kitchen with granite countertops, full bath + laundry, informal dining space, living room, bedroom, maintenance free deck, hardwood floors and fenced yard! There is a detached oversized 2 car garage for A Frame home. Perfect for work at home scenario (office from lower ranch), home with an in-law or parent suite, or live in upper home and rent the lower ranch! There are endless ideas here!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board
Education

Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board

  • Updated

Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News