3 Bedroom Home in Preemption - $89,900

Three bedroom home with an oversized 2.5 car garage sitting on over .5 of an acre! Don't blink because this home will go fast. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, a loft area that could be a sport for a den office and plenty of storage space. The large main level boasts a huge living room that can be multifunctional and include a gaming/playroom area. Additionally, the large kitchen opens into the dining room that offers lovely views of the private backyard. The LARGE deep lot provides the perfect amount of privacy and offers room for additional activities.

