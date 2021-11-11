Three bedroom home with an oversized 2.5 car garage sitting on over .5 of an acre! Don't blink because this home will go fast. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, a loft area that could be a sport for a den office and plenty of storage space. The large main level boasts a huge living room that can be multifunctional and include a gaming/playroom area. Additionally, the large kitchen opens into the dining room that offers lovely views of the private backyard. The LARGE deep lot provides the perfect amount of privacy and offers room for additional activities.
3 Bedroom Home in Preemption - $89,900
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns about Alleman High School in Rock Island.
Another lawsuit related to the fatal boating crash in LeClaire last summer portrays the operators of both vessels as "inexperienced" and "intoxicated," except for the minor involved.
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.
Former WQAD Meteorologist Eric Sorensen has announced his candidacy for Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
The city of Moline paid $421,000 to scammers nearly a year ago, yet city leaders kept the information quiet, leaving taxpayers in the dark.
Emergency responders pulled a vehicle from the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday in Moline.
A political novice, first-time candidate and Bettendorf business owner has announced his intent to run as a Republican in 2022 for the U.S. House in Iowa's new 1st Congressional District.
Early Sunday morning, police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun shot wound.