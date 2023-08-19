Nestled on a SPRAWLING 7.5 acre parcel of land, this 2020 CUSTOM BUILT 3bed, 2bath Hazelwood Home boasts tons of amenities at every turn! Walk into an OPEN Floor plan with 9 Foot VAULTED ceilings, LUXURY Vinyl Plank Floors throughout, Designer Lighting and a Central Vac System. The Kitchen features a generous amount of SOFT CLOSE Custom Cabinets, STAINLESS Steel Appliances, HUGE ISLAND and Wonderful Wine/Coffee Bar! The PRIVATE Master Bedroom is Spacious with a large Masterbath and Closet, PLUS there are two other Nice Sized Bedrooms in the home. The Basement is wide open, Plumbed, and ready for your finishes! Heading in from the 3 Car Garage you’ll find an Entryway Bench for all your coats, shoes and bookbags, plus a SIZABLE Laundry Room. The 3 Car Garage is CUSTOM VAULTED with a 220 plug and 10,000 pound Hydraulic Car Lift. Outside find a COVERED Patio, HEATED Above Ground Pool, 2 Additional DETACHED Garages (24x24, 24x30), Shed(10x12), Chicken Coop, and Barn. A New Well and Septic was added in 2020. Head out to the back Acreage of Grasses and Woods you’ll find 2 SPRING fed Ponds in the Wooded acreage. Bring your Horses to this RARE find! Acreage zoned AG.