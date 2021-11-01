 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $169,900

Well maintained and beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 1 1/2 story home! Open concept main level! Main floor master suite that includes a master bath, 2 big closets and a laundry chute. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar and appliances. 2 baths on main floor with 2 bedrooms on the upper level (with potential for a 3rd). Open staircase to the finished basement with a rec room, family room, bar, workshop, laundry room and bathroom plus contractors stairs leading to back covered porch. The back deck has seasonal views of the river. New elec 2018/furnace & air 2014. H20 2017/roof 2003. New sewer line installed 2019. All measurements approximate, buyer/agent to verify.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois could be without Cockburn
Basketball

Illinois could be without Cockburn

Just when Illini nation was glad to have Kofi Cockburn back in the University of Illinois men's basketball program after he declared for the NBA draft this past summer, the Illini may be without their All-American big man.

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint
Business

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint

  • Updated

A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines. 

BHC men building from the ground up with new staff, players
Basketball

BHC men building from the ground up with new staff, players

  • Updated

Attempting to rebuild the Black Hawk College men’s basketball program that sat idle last school year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the departure of its previous coach, new mentor Kannon Burrage says the process to build a new foundation will be “brick by brick.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News