3 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $159,900

  • Updated
Well maintained and beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 1 1/2 story home! Open concept main level! Main floor master suite that includes a master bath, 2 big closets and a laundry chute. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar and appliances. 2 baths on main floor with 2 bedrooms on the upper level (with potential for a 3rd). Open staircase to the finished basement with a rec room, family room, bar, workshop, laundry room and bathroom plus contractors stairs leading to back covered porch. The back deck has seasonal views of the river. Basement has nine hundred finished sqft for extra living space! New elec 2018/furnace & air 2014. H20 2017/roof 2003. New sewer line installed 2019. All measurements approximate, buyer/agent to verify.

