3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $52,900

  • Updated
Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath home Orion! This property is currently going through an interior refresh and is ready for its new owner, schedule your showing before this one is gone. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home.

