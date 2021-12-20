 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $239,900

Here's the ONE you've been waiting for! This beautifully updated Orion ranch is situated on a 1.05 acre lot. Home features an attached heated 3 car garage and a detached 1 car garage, so plenty of space for all your toys. This open concept split bedroom floor plan features kitchen updates including New vinyl plank flooring, countertop, sink, backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Informal dining area with French door leading to large deck to enjoy your peaceful setting. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled and the master bath features a gorgeous tiled walk-in shower. Other updates include: All new vinyl plank flooring, carpet, lighting, ductwork, updated wiring, updated plumbing, shaker siding, hi-fi furnace, a/c, water heater and landscaping. Full walk-out basement with rough-in for 3rd bath and some framing to expand your living space if you choose. Don't delay...call today!

