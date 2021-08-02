 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $169,900

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage split level home in Orion, IL with a wooded back yard. Completely updated, fresh paint through out, new flooring (carpet and laminate), all 3 bathrooms remodeled, new trim and doors. Home has excellent curb appeal with newer windows, front porch, siding and roof. Finished lower level with wood burning fireplace and huge mud room!! Refinished deck and huge shed give the back yard tons of options for storage or entertaining. Back up generator has a new battery. Great price for the square footage and location, DON'T WAIT!!

