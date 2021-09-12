3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $149,900

 Skip to main content
**OPEN SUNDAY 8/29 from 12-1:30** Beautiful 3+ bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Orion, IL. You'll love the gorgeous woodwork throughout, spacious rooms, tall ceilings, built-ins, original hardwood floors, french doors, pantry/mudroom, huge yard, mature trees, full dry basement for tons of extra living and storage space, and an amazing covered cedar front porch, perfect for entertaining. Newer windows, siding, driveway. New roof 2020. Classic character and charm, walking distance to Central Park.

