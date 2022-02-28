 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $142,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $142,000

Don't miss your chance on this move-in ready 3 BR home in Orion! This home features a lovely covered porch along with a detached 2 car garage. The interior is well-maintained and fairly updated. The kitchen is open, bright, and cheery and you get a breakfast bar leading into the formal dining room. The living room is spacious with large windows that hold a built-in, cushions reading nook and there is even an additional room that can serve as a den or office! The primary bedroom has a long walk-in closet and the remaining bedrooms are spacious with lots of natural light. Schedule your appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at the 3.4-mile marker.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News