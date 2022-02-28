3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $142,000

Don't miss your chance on this move-in ready 3 BR home in Orion! This home features a lovely covered porch along with a detached 2 car garage. The interior is well-maintained and fairly updated. The kitchen is open, bright, and cheery and you get a breakfast bar leading into the formal dining room. The living room is spacious with large windows that hold a built-in, cushions reading nook and there is even an additional room that can serve as a den or office! The primary bedroom has a long walk-in closet and the remaining bedrooms are spacious with lots of natural light. Schedule your appointment today!