3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $139,000

NEW Roof in 2021 on this ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 1 updated full bath, and beautiful hardwood floors. Just steps away from Orion Schools, you will be sure to appreciate the location. The lower level features a finished family room for added comfort and space. It is an extra bonus to have the attached garage and will be sure to please. The backyard is partially fenced, has a patio, a utility shed, and plenty of shade from the beautiful hardwood tree. All appliances stay!