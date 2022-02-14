NEW Roof in 2021 on this ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 1 updated full bath, and beautiful hardwood floors. Just steps away from Orion Schools, you will be sure to appreciate the location. The lower level features a finished family room for added comfort and space. It is an extra bonus to have the attached garage and will be sure to please. The backyard is partially fenced, has a patio, a utility shed, and plenty of shade from the beautiful hardwood tree. All appliances stay!
3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $139,000
