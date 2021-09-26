 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in New Windsor - $109,000

Immaculate 3 bedroom, ranch home with nothing to do but move in. The house has an Amish metal roof and Plygem windows that both have a lifetime warranty. There is an amazing outdoor space with a private patio and a large fenced in backyard. Updates include: New carpet, updated paint, and fence and deck were re-stained in 2019.

