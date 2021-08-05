 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $99,900

Well-maintained 2 BR home sitting on a corner lot in Moline! This home features a bright and cheery kitchen that was recently remodeled within the last 3-5 years, along with the bathroom. Living room is spacious and you'll find 2 bedrooms on the main level. The upstairs loft stairway to the 3rd bedroom is accessed through one of the two main level bedrooms. This home has a modestly-sized fenced in back yard as well! Don't miss your chance, schedule an appointment today.

