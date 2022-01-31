 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $98,900

Plenty of room for entertaining in this 1.5 story with large kitchen and formal dining room. Main floor has a spacious living room and a 3rd bedroom that has a full bath right outside the hallway. The upstairs boasts 2 additional large bedrooms and another full bath. The big, level backyard will be ready for all those barbecues this summer. Detached garage also offers off street parking. Furnace new in 2021 and the seller is providing a 1 year HWI warranty valued at $575.

