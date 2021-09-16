 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $87,900

Simple cute brick home in Moline, Il and all this under 100k,!!! 3 bed or flex room as family room, wooded lot/culdasac, basement storage and laundry area. Home has many perks and updates, including, breakfast bar area, newer appliances, stay with home, ALL BRICK exterior, newer roof, gutters, furnace and hot water heater. Built in bookcases, large lot to roam and play!!

