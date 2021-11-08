 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $85,000

Don't miss your chance at this charming 2 Story home located in Moline, with unique characteristics and beautiful woodwork. The main level holds an informal dining area that opens into a lovely living room with a brick fireplace and beam ceilings. The kitchen is updated, spacious, and bright and leads out into the backyard where you'll find a double-tiered deck, great for entertaining. 2 Bedrooms and full bath are located on the upper level, each with ample closet space and you'll find access to the finished walk-up attic, currently serving as a 3rd bedroom. Schedule an appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Take care of workers

  • Updated

I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News