3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $84,900

Schedule an appointment to see this 3BR home in Moline! This home features a spacious living room, a bright and cheery kitchen. The main level features 2 bedrooms and upstairs, you'll find a nice, finished loft bedroom serving as the master. Home has a fenced in yard, 2 car detached garage along with an enclosed porch. Tenant occupied, 24 hours notice required.

